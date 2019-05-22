Home

Bruce Wayne Bowman


06/24/1939 - 05/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Wayne Bowman Obituary
Bruce was born on June 24, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Bruce was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge #15 in Petersburg where he recently received his 50-year membership pin at a special breakfast in his honor. The family will receive friends on Thursday May 23rd, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Lebanon UMC, 12450 Courthouse Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23841. A memorial service will be held at Lebanon UMC on Friday May 24th at 11:00 AM, followed with interment at Southlawn Memorial Park in Petersburg.

Flowers are welcome, or donations in his memory are to be sent to Lebanon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, 12450 Courthouse Road Dinwiddie, VA 23841.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 22, 2019
