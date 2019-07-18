|
|
Bryan was born on January 20, 1966 and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Bryan was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
Bryan was a United States Army Veteran.
The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, where a service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 with Pastor Thurman Collier officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, VA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 18, 2019