Rev. Bud Hill


05/04/1934 - 05/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Bud Hill Obituary
Rev. Hill was born on May 4, 1934 and passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Rev. Hill was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Wednesday, May 29th, at 10:00AM with Bro. Billy Ellis and Bro. Barry Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham with Larry Whitworth, Shane Staggs, Stephen Rausch, Kurt Herber, James Thomas Walker, and Kevin White serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, May 28th from 4-8:00PM and again on Wednesday from 9:00AM until the hour of service at 10:00AM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Welch College, 1045 Bison Tr., Gallatin, Tn. 37066.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 26, 2019
