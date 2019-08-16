|
Burton Austin Gunn, 62, of Chester went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents the late Morris Edward Gunn Sr. and Hallie Penn Hawthorne Gunn. Burton is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Denise Gunn; step-sons, Louis Wyatt III, Kevin Wyatt; grandchildren, Louis Wyatt IV, Kayla Wyatt, Ryan Wyatt, Reef Wyatt; nephew, Christian Crotts; niece, Courtney Crotts; brother, Morris E. Gunn Jr (Brenda); brother-in-law, Robert Crotts (Jacqueline); sister, Wanda Gunn (Randolf Richards) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #10. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Powers Memorial Baptist Church (2807 Jackson St Hopewell VA 23860). Burton's funeral and Masonic ceremony will follow in the church at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Crump officiating. Final rest is private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to VCU Massey Cancer Research Center, P.O. Box 980214 Richmond VA 23298 or Powers Memorial Baptist Church in Burton's memory.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Aug. 16, 2019