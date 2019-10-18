Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
09/15/1937 - 10/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin Eugene Wall Obituary
Calvin was born on September 15, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, where a funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday October 21, 2019. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on October 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 18, 2019
