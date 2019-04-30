|
|
Candace was born on February 1, 1988 and passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Candace was a resident of Nashville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. Robert Snodgrass officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Thursday, May 2, 2019 10am-2pm at the funeral home.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 30, 2019