Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Capri Stanley-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Capri Stanley-Smith


12/16/1976 - 04/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Capri Stanley-Smith Obituary
Capri was born on December 16, 1976 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Capri was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

She attended St. John's Lutheran School from K-8th grade.

The family will receive friends at Bliley's Chippenham Funeral Home, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. 3300 R. Street, Richmond, VA 23223. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Holy Rosary Catholic Church 3300 R Street Richmond VA 23223.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now