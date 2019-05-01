|
|
Capri was born on December 16, 1976 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Capri was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
She attended St. John's Lutheran School from K-8th grade.
The family will receive friends at Bliley's Chippenham Funeral Home, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. 3300 R. Street, Richmond, VA 23223. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Holy Rosary Catholic Church 3300 R Street Richmond VA 23223.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019