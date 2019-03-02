Mr. Carl Phillip “Coach Reid” Reid of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Carl was a native of Petersburg and attended Petersburg Public School System. He retired from Phillip Morris in February 2008, after 35 years of dedicated service.

Carl coached football, softball, and baseball for Petersburg Recreation League and Petersburg High School. Carl was a member of the “Cat” Club and loved to fish, bowl, and travel. He was devoted to his family, friends and community.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jones and Raymond Reid; stepfather, Ernest “Hat” Jones Sr.: grandparents, Willie and Laura Rowlett, Otis and Elizabeth Reid; sisters, Vera Mayfield, Denise Pajela, Ernestine Crenshaw, Rita Epps, and Laura Reid, and brother, Thomas Akins.

Carl’s memory will be cherished by his devoted niece, Cynithia Reid; brother, Ernest Jones, Jr.; sisters, Regina Reid, Earline Balthrop, and Gail Reid; loving nieces and nephews, Yolanda Garrett (Vincent), Jenise Jones, Jasmine Jones Latonya Hayes, Shandra Claiborne, Tony Mayfield (Akida), Carlos Johnson, William Hayes (Tabitha), Jamar Mobley, Jeremy Mobley, Javon Jones, and Jashawn Jones; great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

His purpose in life was to help others in every manner. Carl will sorrowfully be missed and never forgotten.

At the request of Mr. Reid the service will be private with no viewing.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.