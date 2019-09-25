|
|
Carl was born on March 13, 1970 and passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He was retired from the United States Army with 21 years of service with the rank of 1st Sgt., and was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Friday, September 27th, at 6:00PM with Bro. Leonard Carpenter officiating. Burial will be 10:00AM, Tuesday, October 1st at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, TN 37221. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday, September 27th, from 1PM until the hour of service at 6:00PM. OCT 1. 10:00 AM (CDT) Middle TN Veteran Cemetery McCrory Lane Nashville, TN, 37221 Interment begins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the education fund of Carl's three children.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 25, 2019