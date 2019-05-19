Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Carl Vernon Carr


02/16/1929 - 05/17/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Vernon Carr Obituary
Carl was born on February 16, 1929 and passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Carl was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hopewell Church of the Brethren in memory of Carl Carr.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 19, 2019
