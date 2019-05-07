|
Carlton passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Carlton was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 1 p.m. Viewing will be available at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Sunday, April 28, 2019 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Monday, April 29, 2019 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Family Will Receive Friends Monday, April 29, 2019 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 1:00 PM Manning Chapel 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Washington Memorial Park 6217 Memorial Drive Sandston, VA 23150
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019