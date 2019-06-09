|
|
Carmel passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Carmel was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A Funeral Mass will be offered June 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond, Va. 23221. Interment to follow service in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 Randolph St., Richmond, Va. 23220. A Funeral Mass Saint Benedict Catholic Church 300 North Sheppard Street Richmond VA 23221 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 National Alliance on Mental Illness 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, Virginia 22203 (703) 524-7600 https://www.nami.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 9, 2019