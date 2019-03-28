Home

Carol Ashby Obituary
Carol passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Carol was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Carol graduated from Stony Brook University in 1972 with a major in art history, and spent several years in Connecticut and Massachusetts as an art teacher in private schools for students with emotional and learning difficulties.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stony Brook University of New York, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, N.Y. 11794.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 28, 2019
