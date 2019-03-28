|
Carol passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Carol was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Carol graduated from Stony Brook University in 1972 with a major in art history, and spent several years in Connecticut and Massachusetts as an art teacher in private schools for students with emotional and learning difficulties.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stony Brook University of New York, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, N.Y. 11794.
