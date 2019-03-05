Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Eads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Eads


06/05/1951 - 03/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Eads Obituary
Carol was born on June 5, 1951 and passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Carol was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

She was a 1969 graduate of Gate City High School.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

Donations may be made to Holston View United Methodist Church, 174 Church Street, Weber City, VA 24290 and Ivey United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, VA 23834.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now