Carol was born on June 5, 1951 and passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Carol was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
She was a 1969 graduate of Gate City High School.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Donations may be made to Holston View United Methodist Church, 174 Church Street, Weber City, VA 24290 and Ivey United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, VA 23834.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 5, 2019