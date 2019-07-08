|
Carol was born on November 6, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Carol was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the following day at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on July 8, 2019