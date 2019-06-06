Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Jackson Obituary
Carol passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Carol was a resident of Orange Park, Virginia at the time of passing.

She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1976, where she met the love of her life, Walter, while taking the same animal science class.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or The .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now