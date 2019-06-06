|
Carol passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Carol was a resident of Orange Park, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1976, where she met the love of her life, Walter, while taking the same animal science class.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or The .
