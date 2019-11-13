|
Carol was born on March 26, 1944 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
They married the day after she graduated high school and were married for 56 years.
Carol was born in Hagerstown, MD but later moved to Dover, DE where she met Seaburn who was stationed at Dover Air Force Base.
Per Carol's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Instead, an informal celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home in King George, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of her beloved grandson can be sent to the Joel Forshaw Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o C&F Bank, 100 E Williamsburg Road, Sandston, VA 23150.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Nov. 13, 2019