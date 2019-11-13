"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA 22485
(540) 775-5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Branham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jane Branham


03/26/1944 - 11/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Jane Branham Obituary
Carol was born on March 26, 1944 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

They married the day after she graduated high school and were married for 56 years.

Carol was born in Hagerstown, MD but later moved to Dover, DE where she met Seaburn who was stationed at Dover Air Force Base.

Per Carol's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Instead, an informal celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home in King George, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of her beloved grandson can be sent to the Joel Forshaw Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o C&F Bank, 100 E Williamsburg Road, Sandston, VA 23150.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
Download Now