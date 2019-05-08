Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Mathis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Mathis Obituary
Carol passed away in May 2019.

Carol was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road; where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Hackensack, New Jersey Cemetery in the Brown family plot at the family's convenience. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 The Salvation Army P. O. Box 12517 Richmond, VA 23241-0517 In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carol's name to the Salvation Army.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carol's name to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 12517, Richmond, VA 23241-0517.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now