|
|
Carolyn was born on October 23, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Carolyn was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
After high school, Mrs. Russell graduated as a certified dental assistant, working several years prior to marrying her husband in 1954.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, at 3:30 pm at Tabb Street Presbyterian Church, 27 W. Tabb Street, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabb Street Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 831, Petersburg, VA 23804.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 20, 2019