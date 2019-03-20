Home

Carolyn Day Russell


10/23/1927 - 03/17/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn was born on October 23, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Carolyn was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

After high school, Mrs. Russell graduated as a certified dental assistant, working several years prior to marrying her husband in 1954.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, at 3:30 pm at Tabb Street Presbyterian Church, 27 W. Tabb Street, with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabb Street Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 831, Petersburg, VA 23804.
