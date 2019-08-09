Home

Carolyn Dillard


02/13/1957 - 08/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Dillard Obituary
Carolyn was born on February 13, 1957 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield from 4-8pm and on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12pm until the hour of the Funeral Service at 2pm. Mrs. Dillard's remains will be cremated following the Funeral Service.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to The Arbor Day Foundation.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 9, 2019
