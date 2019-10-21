|
|
Carolyn was born on March 29, 1950 and passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She graduated from Buckingham Central High School in 1969, then enrolled in cosmetology school.
Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post 284 at 6:00 PM on October 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the "In lieu of flowers for Carolyn Wallace" GoFundMe account that's been set up for her grandson's education. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 21, 2019