|
|
Carolyn passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Carolyn was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School where she was the editor of the school newspaper "The Jeffersonian" and valedictorian of the Class of 1960.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at River Road Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside School for the Carolyn Wiltshire Webb Endowment Fund, 2110 McRae Rd, North Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 15, 2019