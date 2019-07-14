Home

Carolyn Yancey


03/11/1945 - 06/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Yancey Obituary
Carolyn was born on March 11, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Carolyn was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She attended Stuart Hall and was a graduate of Salem College.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road. Please join the family at home (following the service) to share memories and celebrate the life of Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Carolyn to or organization.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
