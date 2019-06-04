Home

Carolynn Marie Jones


08/06/1950 - 06/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolynn Marie Jones Obituary
Carolynn was born on August 6, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Carolynn was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Her family settled in Hopewell and she graduated from Hopewell High School.

As her father was in the Air Force, Carolynn had the opportunity to live in many places including Canada and Alaska.

A memorial service will be held at River's Edge Bible Church at 11311 James River Dr. Hopewell Va., on Saturday June 8th, 2019 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at 4600 Cox Rd. Ste. 130 Glen Allen Va., 23060.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 4, 2019
