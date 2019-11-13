"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Casper S. Stroop

Casper S. Stroop Obituary
Casper passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, November 18 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice or to the Susan G. Komen Central Virginia Center through his memorial page www.inmemof.org/casper-s-stroop

Sara Brod says: November 12, 2019 at 11:54 pm So sorry for the loss of your dad.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 13, 2019
