Cassie Tolbert Bottoms


11/10/1933 - 05/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cassie Tolbert Bottoms Obituary
Mrs. Bottoms was born on November 10, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Mrs. Bottoms was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday May 15th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wise Baptist Church at P.O. Box 38, Wise, NC 27594.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 13, 2019
