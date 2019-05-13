|
Mrs. Bottoms was born on November 10, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Mrs. Bottoms was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday May 15th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wise Baptist Church at P.O. Box 38, Wise, NC 27594.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 13, 2019