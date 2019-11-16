|
Mrs. Crutchfield was born on July 24, 1922 and passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted in La Crosse Baptist Church on Sunday, November 17th at 2:00 P.M. with interment to follow in the La Crosse Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 until service time in the church.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Crutchfield's name may be made to the La Crosse Baptist Church at 102 S. Carter Street, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Nov. 16, 2019