Catherine was born on May 24, 1941 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220 with Fr. Interment will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, NY, where she will be buried next to her late parents. The family will receive friends Wednesday night, December 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Daughter of America or the Central Virginia Food Bank.
