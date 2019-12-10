Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
823 Cathedral Place
Richmond, VA
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Middle Village, VA
Catherine Conleth Tierney Obituary
Catherine was born on May 24, 1941 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220 with Fr. Interment will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, NY, where she will be buried next to her late parents. The family will receive friends Wednesday night, December 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Daughter of America or the Central Virginia Food Bank.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 10, 2019
