Catherine was born on January 4, 1921 and passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Catherine was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville at 12:30pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00pm - 8:00pm and again on Tuesday from 9:00am until the hour of service at 10:00am.
The family request that donations be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 28, 2019