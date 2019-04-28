Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Catherine (Katy) Loftis


01/04/1921 - 04/26/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine (Katy) Loftis Obituary
Catherine was born on January 4, 1921 and passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Catherine was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville at 12:30pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00pm - 8:00pm and again on Tuesday from 9:00am until the hour of service at 10:00am.

The family request that donations be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 28, 2019
