Catherine Louise McCoy Wyatt, 91, a native and lifelong resident of Hopewell, Virginia, passed away peacefully into God's waiting arms on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born February 19, 1928 in Hopewell and was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Temple ("C.T.") Wyatt, Jr., her parents, Minnie Jane Faw McCoy and Richard F. McCoy, her brother, David G. McCoy and his wife, Iva W. McCoy, and two half brothers, Floyd McCoy (Barbara) and Earl McCoy.







She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Patricia W. Myers, Debra W. Stump, Kyle "Cody" Wyatt (Kathy), and Kimberly W. Wilson (Henry).







Affectionately known as "Memaw," she is also survived by her grandchildren, Griffin Myers, Bree Myers, Kari Burdine, April Heitchue, Crystal Stump, and Wyatt Wilson. She adored her great-grandchildren, Devin, River, Mollie, Lucy, Ben and Amelia.







In earlier years she enjoyed volunteering at John Randolph Hospital and playing Bingo. She especially loved visits from all of her grandchildren.







The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. A family graveside service will be held at Appomattox Cemetery on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Jenkins officiating.







In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorial contributions consider Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805.