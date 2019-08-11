Home

Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
New Monmouth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Lexington, VA
Cathie Logan Sharpe


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cathie Logan Sharpe Obituary
Cathie was born on May 20, 1942 and passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

She played the flute in the Monroe Middle School and Jefferson High School concert and marching bands, graduating in 1960.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., where services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 13. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National CASA Association, 1000 W. Harrison St., North Tower Suite 500, Seattle, Wash. 98119, casaforchildren.org , or the at act.alz.org Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 11, 2019
