Cathie was born on May 20, 1942 and passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
She played the flute in the Monroe Middle School and Jefferson High School concert and marching bands, graduating in 1960.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., where services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 13. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National CASA Association, 1000 W. Harrison St., North Tower Suite 500, Seattle, Wash. 98119, casaforchildren.org , or the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 11, 2019