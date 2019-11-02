|
Sgt. Maj. McNair was born on June 3, 1952 and passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Phyllis McNair; four children, Cecil McNair Jr. (Renee), Katrina Stokes (Joseph), Kevin McNair (Ideyanna) and Darren McNair (Kelly); 10 beloved grandchildren, Maurice, Ashley, Leyanna, Kasey, Joseph Jr., Natalia, Tyreik, London, Kamryn and Mila; 10 devoted, loving and supportive brothers and sisters; and extended family, friends and fellow Marines.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7. Interment, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 2, 2019