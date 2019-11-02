Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sgt. McNair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. Maj. Cecil (Ret.) McNair


06/03/1952 - 10/31/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sgt. Maj. Cecil (Ret.) McNair Obituary
Sgt. Maj. McNair was born on June 3, 1952 and passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Phyllis McNair; four children, Cecil McNair Jr. (Renee), Katrina Stokes (Joseph), Kevin McNair (Ideyanna) and Darren McNair (Kelly); 10 beloved grandchildren, Maurice, Ashley, Leyanna, Kasey, Joseph Jr., Natalia, Tyreik, London, Kamryn and Mila; 10 devoted, loving and supportive brothers and sisters; and extended family, friends and fellow Marines.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7. Interment, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -