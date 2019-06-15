|
Cecil passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Cecil was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 10am to 11am prior to the service. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Celebration of Cecil's Life Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 15, 2019