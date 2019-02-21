Home

Champ Roberts


10/02/1935 - 02/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Champ Roberts Obituary
Champ was born on October 2, 1935 and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Champ was a resident of New York at the time of passing.

Champ received his education in the Halifax County School system.

22 Feb 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM Owens Funeral Services - Ashland, VA 104 Green Chimney Ct. Ashland, VA 23005 23 Feb 12:00 PM Shiloh Baptist Church 106 S James St. Ashland, , VA 23005
Published in Owens Funeral Services on Feb. 21, 2019
