|
|
Champ was born on October 2, 1935 and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Champ was a resident of New York at the time of passing.
Champ received his education in the Halifax County School system.
22 Feb 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM Owens Funeral Services - Ashland, VA 104 Green Chimney Ct. Ashland, VA 23005 23 Feb 12:00 PM Shiloh Baptist Church 106 S James St. Ashland, , VA 23005 by FHW Solutions May God bless you during this difficult time. - Eddie Winston Jr Customer Service shopping_cart To leave a condolence message, add photos, or add videos, please provide your name and email address.
Published in Owens Funeral Services on Feb. 21, 2019