HAYES, Charles A.; 71, of Mechanicsville, VA, went to be with the Lord December 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Hayes and Sarah Cardwell, his sister, Jackie Berry, his brother James "Jimmy" Hayes, and his loving wife and best friend of 34 years, Mary Lou Hayes. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Anne and Crystal (Andrew), his granddaughters, Emma and Harper, his Sisters-in-Law, Margaret Tellis and Elaine Gardner (Dave), and several nieces and nephews, one very dear to him, Mary Fones (Jerry). Charles served in Vietnam with the U.S. Coast Guard, before working with and retiring from DuPont after 30+ years. He had a love for animals, and enjoyed fishing, boating, NASCAR, riding horses, and spending time with his family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville VA 23111. The funeral will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 at 1 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery 6289 McClellan Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hanover Humane Society.







