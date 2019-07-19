|
Charles passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Rd. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to International Myeloma Foundation and sent to Barbara Marx (Greater Richmond Area Support Group Leader), 222 Roseneath Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 19, 2019