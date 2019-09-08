|
|
Charles passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Charlie graduated from Mullens High School and attended Beckley College, before serving in the U.S. Army in Korea as an ammunition supply specialist, fourth class.
He was a Fifty-Year Masonic veteran, having been raised a Master Mason in Virginia Heights Lodge #324 in Roanoke, in 1961. Visitation will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham at 6900 Hull Street Road on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and will include a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa 19140-4131.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 8, 2019