GOSNELL, Charles Dancil, 94 of Hopewell passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Gosnell and Annie Ragsdale Gosnell and his wife, Lt Col. Joanne Gosnell. Charles is retired from the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 Poythress St in Hopewell. His funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Final rest will conclude in Sunset Memorial Park with full military honors.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jan. 31, 2020