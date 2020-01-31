Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
510 West Poythress Street
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
510 West Poythress Street
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Charles Dancil Gosnell Obituary
GOSNELL, Charles Dancil, 94 of Hopewell passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Gosnell and Annie Ragsdale Gosnell and his wife, Lt Col. Joanne Gosnell. Charles is retired from the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 Poythress St in Hopewell. His funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Final rest will conclude in Sunset Memorial Park with full military honors.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jan. 31, 2020
