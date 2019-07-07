|
Charles was born on February 10, 1944 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
A native of Montgomery County, Charlie graduated from Blacksburg High School and proudly became a U.S. Marine, serving during the Vietnam War and later in the Army Reserve.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia or the VFW National Home for Children.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 7, 2019