Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
02/10/1944 - 07/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Dean Absher Obituary
Charles was born on February 10, 1944 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Charles was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

A native of Montgomery County, Charlie graduated from Blacksburg High School and proudly became a U.S. Marine, serving during the Vietnam War and later in the Army Reserve.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia or the VFW National Home for Children.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 7, 2019
