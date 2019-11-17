|
Charles was born on April 11, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
A 1945 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond in 1949 and his Master's in Hospital Administration from the Medical College of Virginia in 1952, subsequent to his MHA residency at the University of Virginia Hospital.
Thereafter, he served for three years in the Medical Service Corps of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, overseeing hospitals in Japan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 17, 2019