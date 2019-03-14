|
|
Charles was born on September 26, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. Leo University in FL in 1978.
Charles served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force for over 25 years serving in Korea and Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star for his actions.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 14, 2019