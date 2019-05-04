Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Arthur


12/26/1935 - 05/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Edward Arthur Obituary
Charles was born on December 26, 1935 and passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Charles was a resident of Dinwiddie, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, May 6th, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 7th. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

In- lieu of flowers, donations in his name, may be made to Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing, P.O. Drawer 70, 14010 Boydton Plank Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23841 or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1250 Courthouse Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23841.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now