|
|
Charles was born on December 26, 1935 and passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Dinwiddie, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, May 6th, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 7th. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In- lieu of flowers, donations in his name, may be made to Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing, P.O. Drawer 70, 14010 Boydton Plank Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23841 or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1250 Courthouse Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23841.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 4, 2019