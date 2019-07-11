|
|
Charles was born on October 30, 1957 and passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Greenbrier, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm Friday, July 12, 2019 and 10am to 11am on Saturday, July 13, 2109 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier. The funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Donnie Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 11, 2019