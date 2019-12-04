|
|
Charles was born on May 20, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Maryland, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 am in St. Mary of the Annunciation, with a reception immediately following at the church. Burial, with Army honors, will follow at 2:00 pm in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Dec. 4, 2019