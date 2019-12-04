Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Crum


05/20/1933 - 11/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles H. Crum Obituary
Charles was born on May 20, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Born in Maryland, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 am in St. Mary of the Annunciation, with a reception immediately following at the church. Burial, with Army honors, will follow at 2:00 pm in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -