Charles was born on October 23, 1926 and passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Leroy Francisco of Urbana, Ill.; and sisters, Norma Campbell of New Jersey and Dorothy Francisco of Urbana, Ill.
Mr. Francisco was an alumnus of the University of Illinois and a U.S. Army veteran.
Funeral services and burial were held on his 93rd birthday, October 23, 2019 at the Virginia Veterans' Cemetery in Amelia, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Francisco's memory to the National Military Family Association, 2800 Eisenhower Avenue, Suite 250, Alexandria, VA 22314.
