04/18/1942 - 03/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Leon Bibee Obituary
Charles was born on April 18, 1942 and passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Charles was a resident of Goodlettsville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 4 pm to 8 pm, Monday April 1, 2019, 4 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 and 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier. The funeral service will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier with Rev. Tyler Estep officiating. Burial will follow in the Adams Cemetery in Adams, TN.
