Charles Penny


02/12/1936 - 07/17/2019
Charles Penny Obituary
Charles was born on February 12, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Charles was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He attended Harding in Searcy, AR, and Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, and served in the Navy from 1956-1960.

Later that day, his Celebration of Life will take place, at 1pm, at the Scoggins House in Fouke. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME- 509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 Celebration of Life Memorial Service OCT 13. 1:00 PM (CDT) Scoggins House 106 West Main Street Fouke, AR, 1837 Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.

Memorials may be made to Citizens For a Better Community, Inc., P.O. Box 689, Fouke, AR, 71837, an organization to which Charles dedicated his time and talent.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 23, 2019
