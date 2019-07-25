Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Prince George, VA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smoke on the Water
1455 Allegheny Highway
Elkins, WV
Charles Phillip "Charlie" Louk


02/25/1940 - 07/22/2019
Charles Phillip "Charlie" Louk Obituary
Charles was born on February 25, 1940 and passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or online at JUL 25. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (EDT) Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Graveside at Mausoleum JUL 26. 12:00 PM (EDT) Southlawn Memorial Park 1911 Birdsong Road Petersburg, VA, 23805 Graveside at Mausoleum begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 25, 2019
