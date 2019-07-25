|
Charles was born on February 25, 1940 and passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or online at JUL 25. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (EDT) Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Graveside at Mausoleum JUL 26. 12:00 PM (EDT) Southlawn Memorial Park 1911 Birdsong Road Petersburg, VA, 23805 Graveside at Mausoleum begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 25, 2019