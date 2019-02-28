"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
(804) 222-8601
For more information about
Charles Fore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Varina Baptist Church
8090 Varina Rd
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ryland Fore


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Ryland Fore Obituary
FORE, Charles Ryland, 76, of Richmond, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gardner Fore; and his parents, Patrick and Susie Fore. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Dawn Fore; son, Jason Wright Fore (Alison); two grandchildren, Peyton Ryland Fore and Joshua Ryland Fore; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charles was a dedicated member of Varina Baptist Church. During his career, he worked for DuPont for 47 years and also served in the National Guard. A memorial service will be held at Varina Baptist Church, 8090 Varina Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made online at nelsencares.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now