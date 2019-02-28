|
|
FORE, Charles Ryland, 76, of Richmond, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gardner Fore; and his parents, Patrick and Susie Fore. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Dawn Fore; son, Jason Wright Fore (Alison); two grandchildren, Peyton Ryland Fore and Joshua Ryland Fore; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charles was a dedicated member of Varina Baptist Church. During his career, he worked for DuPont for 47 years and also served in the National Guard. A memorial service will be held at Varina Baptist Church, 8090 Varina Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made online at nelsencares.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Feb. 28, 2019